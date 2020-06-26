Mayor considering Balloon Fiesta alternatives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Thursday that while the cancellation of Balloon Fiesta was a tough choice, the City was looking for other ways to host a balloon event in the Fall.

Keller said the City is in discussion with pilots about the alternative sand that he felt that they were on board for it. He added one idea was to do Albuquerque Aloft on a larger scale.

“We’re looking at the concept of ABQ Aloft. So as a reminder, this is when a balloon takes off from a school, and sometimes, it doesn’t even take off. It depends on the weather like it always does,” Keller said. The mayor also said he’s looking at drive-thru events and perhaps balloons taking off from golf courses so that people could watch from a distance.