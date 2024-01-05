ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s new chief financial officer (CFO) has been announced. Mayor Tim Keller has named Kevin Sourisseau for the role.

“We are grateful for Kevin’s continued commitment to our city and the experience he brings to this role,” commented Mayor Keller. “I look forward to his leadership as we invest in our city to improve quality of life for families.”

He’s worked as the city chief operations officer, associated chief administrative officer, and Dept. of Municipal Development’s deputy director.

“I’m happy to take on this new role with the same goal of helping our community and our City workforce thrive,” expressed Sourisseau. “Along with the great finance team that we have in place, we will continue to work on behalf of taxpayers to deliver results and investments that make a difference in Albuquerque.”

Before working for the city, Kevin worked for the Tax and Revenue Department and Auditor’s Office. He’s lived in the area for nearly 40 years.