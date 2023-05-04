ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that the weather warms up, a number of different events will be taking place at Expo New Mexico. The site hosts hundreds of events throughout the year, including a weekly flea market, flagship event, and the New Mexico State Fair.

May Events:

Snow Tha Product May 10 This will be the second concert inside the Villa Hispana

Friday Night Fever May 26 Event admission is free, parking is $7 They teamed up with Desert Sun Event Productions to bring shopping and entertainment experience to Albuquerque.

Flea Market Every weekend The Flea Market is the oldest and largest open-air market on Route 66



For more information visit exponm.com.