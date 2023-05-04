ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that the weather warms up, a number of different events will be taking place at Expo New Mexico. The site hosts hundreds of events throughout the year, including a weekly flea market, flagship event, and the New Mexico State Fair.

May Events:

  • Snow Tha Product
    • May 10
    • This will be the second concert inside the Villa Hispana
  • Friday Night Fever
    • May 26
    • Event admission is free, parking is $7
    • They teamed up with Desert Sun Event Productions to bring shopping and entertainment experience to Albuquerque.
  • Flea Market
    • Every weekend
    • The Flea Market is the oldest and largest open-air market on Route 66

For more information visit exponm.com.