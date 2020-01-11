Maxwell Museum to host new fossil event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids are invited to explore the history of our ancient ancestors at UNM Saturday.

The Maxwell Museum of Anthropology is hosting a program called Bones and Stones, Footprints and Fossils. Kids will get to examine fossils and artifacts like early skulls and cave art drawings, do their own art projects, and talk to anthropologists about what life was like four million years ago.

“They get a really good understanding and appreciation of humans. They understand how various cultures operate and how we should respect all cultures. It’s a part of universal humanity that we all share,” Curator of Education Amy Grochowski said.

The radio show The Children’s Hour will also broadcast live from the event. Doors open at 8:30 Saturday morning. For more information, check out their website here.