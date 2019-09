ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare officers had to break up a couple of rattlesnakes Thursday.

A citizen called saying two rattlesnakes were mating in their yard, so officers responded and got out their snake tongs. It wasn’t easy as they thought because the snakes would not come apart.

They eventually were able to load the snakes in two buckets. They were taken to the mesa where they were released.