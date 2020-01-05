Massage therapist accused of rape released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque massage therapist accused of raping a client has been released from jail.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim claims Jose Vasquez raped her during a massage she had booked at Stress Solutions Massage Therapy off Carlisle and Candelaria back in October.

She says Vasquez inappropriately touched her for several minutes without her consent. When interviewed by police, Vaquez did not dispute the claims, and admitted to not informing the woman about the nature of the massage.

Vasquez appeared in court Saturday morning where he was released because of his minimal failure to appear history. Vasquez is charged with criminal sexual penetration.