Massage therapist accused of rape no longer allowed to practice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A massage therapist accused of rape is no longer allowed to practice.

Jose Vaquez Chacha is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at Stress Solution Massage Therapy off Carlisle and Candelaria in October. Vasquez Chacha is out of jail pending trial.

The state asked the court to strip Vasquez Chacha of his massage therapy license. The defense argued that’s premature, saying he has already closed his practice. “He’s currently working at Home Depot. He has no intention of working as a masseuse, possibly never again,” Vasquez Chacha’s attorney said.

Judge Brett Lovelace stopped short of ordering Vaquez Chacha forfeit his license, but he’s not to be allowed to practice massage therapy in any form.

