Martin Luther King march gets underway in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans honored the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration Saturday.

Hundreds of people walked from University and MLK Boulevard to Civic Plaza today. They say it was a great opportunity to remember the most visible spokesperson and leader of the civil rights movement that started back in 1955.

“What we’re trying to do today is continue his legacy of non-violence, unity, and brotherhood, so that’s the purpose of today,” Leonard Waites of the Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission said.

“It’s just really important that everyone gets out and understands the risk we have today and Martin Luther King is an unbelievable historical figure,” said Maggie Burgess, who was part of the march. On Monday, there will be the 24th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative breakfast at the Marriott Pyramid.