ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Marine veteran is checking out his new Albuquerque home after it was provided to him, 100% mortgage-free, in appreciation for his service. Sgt. Dustin Francisco moved in Wednesday along with his partner and four children.

The home comes courtesy of the Building Homes for Heroes organization and is the 356th home given out. “My favorite part of the house is the garage. I’m looking forward to putting some exercise equipment in there,” said Sgt. Francisco.

Francisco’s grandfather served in the military as well, as a Marine and Code Talker during World War 2.