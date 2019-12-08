Marine Corps Reserve and Pueblo of Sandia hold Toys For Tots event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are giving back to local kids and their families in need at an annual holiday donation event.

The Pueblo of Sandia and the Sandia Resort and Casino teamed up with the Marine Corps Reserve for its annual Toys For Tots program on Saturday. People could check out classic cars on display at Snap Fitness off Tramway and Indian School and enjoy hot chocolate, coffee, and snacks. All this while donating a total of more than 2,000 toys.

“It’s a great effort by the entire community, car community, as well as this local neighborhood,” said Coordinator Reggie Tibbetts. The food drive donations will go to Steel Bridge, formerly the Albuquerque Rescue Mission.