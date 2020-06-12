Mariachis win Greatest Gorra as fans’ favorite cap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico has won the Greatest Gorra tournament and was named the fans’ favorite baseball cap after advancing through the Copa del Diversion. The contest started on May 26 with all 92 Copa hats that featured on-field team identities that celebrate Hispanic/LatinX communities.

“We’ve kind of gotten used to winning with the Mariachis,”said Isotopes Director of Public Relations Kevin Collins in a press release. “But it says everything about how loyal our fans have been and just how passionate they are about the Mariachis brand. We take nothing for granted.”

Fans voted for their favorites with the final four being Medusas de Lakewood, Soñadores de Hillsboro, Llamas de Hickory, and the Mariachis. Hillsboro fell to Albuquerque in the finals. Team fans who voted had the opportunity to enter sweepstakes to win exclusive prizes including ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment as well as official on-field Copa caps from Minor League Baseball.

The Isotopes came up with the Mariachi identity ahead of the 2018 season. In a press release, the team stated that to the Isotopes, “Mariachi bands, like baseball provide the colorful soundtrack of people’s lives”.

This is incorporated through the team’s logo and uniform designs and even through its in-stadium performers. In it’s first year, Albuquerque put more money ito marketing than any other Copa team while also bringing in the largest net gain from licensed products and most commercial partnership revenue.

The team raised money for local education and the community replied with record-setting attendance. “We take it very seriously, and to be rewarded with another recognition makes all that work worth it,” said Collins. “And it makes us just realize that we have such a passionate fan base, and to know that it’s resonating with them and our hard work is resonating with the fans makes this, we talk about this all the time, makes us feel so great.”

In 2019, the team added turquoise, the state color and gem of New Mexico, to its red and black scheme that is used in their everyday uniforms. “Honestly, anywhere young in New Mexico you see a Mariachis hat, whether it’s the new turquoise one, our older red one or just some of the wild variations that Kara Hayes has come up with, our director of merchandise,” said Collins. “I don’t think I’ve gond outside in the past three years in New Mexico and not seen a Mariachis hat.”

Copa de la Diversion started in 2018 as a way to embrace the culture and values of the Hispanic and LatinX communities in the towns of participating teams. Thirty-three teams took part in the first year while 71 participated in 2019 and 92 in 2020.

