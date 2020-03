ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans of the New Mexico Mariachis never have to miss a game with the Mariachi Package.

The Isotopes Mariachi 6-pack is on sale now for $99. It includes box-level tickets to all six Mariachi games this season, including Al Hurricane Night.

Their first game is April 14. The Mariachis are part of the Fun Cup that focuses on teams’ local Hispanic and Latino communities.