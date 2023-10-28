ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When a high school marching band is playing with precision, their school spirit packs the stands and raises their team up for the big W.

On Saturday, the Zia Marching Band Fiesta kicked off its annual competition.

For the competition, marching bands from across the state poured into the UNM stadium to show off their best.

A parent at the competition said it is all about coming together and supporting one another in something they all love: music