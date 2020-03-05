March events at EXPO New Mexico include Oddities, Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Show, and Monster Jam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – EXPO New Mexico is gearing up for another round of amazing events. The first weeks of March are packed with all sorts of fun for you and the family to take part in.

EXPO New Mexico General Manager Dan Mourning visits the set to discuss what’s happening at EXPO and how you can join in on the events.

Oddities and Curiosities Expo: This show is an opportunity to see and experience all things weird. From taxidermy pieces and skeletons to handcrafted clothing and jewelry, this expo is the perfect place to quench macabre curiosity. All items at the show are legal to own and are sustainably sourced. General admission tickets are $10 and kids 12 and under are free. The event will take place in the Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival Spring Show: This event is a family favorite and will feature a wide variety of local arts and crafts all of which are available for purchase. The show will also include live music across the show floor in addition to food at the popular “culinary row” that has over a dozen booths of gourmet foods for sampling and purchase. The show will be held on Friday, March 13 through March 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex A and B. Day passes cost $8 while a three-day festival pass is $12. Kids 12 and under are free.

Monster Jam: Visit the fastest, loudest, and biggest show in New Mexico at EXPO’s Tingley Coliseum. Watch eight of the coolest monster trucks in the world perform donuts, jumps, wheelies and more. Tickets to this family-friendly show vary and oftentimes sell out so get yours now. Monster Jam will be at EXPO from Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15.