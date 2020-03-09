March 9 Morning Rush: Test results show no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico

1 New Mexico still does not have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus but starting on Monday, the state Health Department will activate its operation center, helping top state officials make decisions on how to deal with virus related issues. Health officials say as of Sunday, 57 New Mexicans have been tested for coronavirus. All of the test results came back negative.

2. A couple living near Central and Louisiana called 911 after they say a drunk driver left a trail of destruction on their block. Officers say 38-year-old Ryan Rafael crashed into a parked car. They found two opened 32-ounce beer cans in his car. Police asked if Rafael wanted to take a sobriety test but with no clear yes, they placed him under arrest for DWI.

3. Patchy dense fog is moving across the state this morning, so be sure to use low beams and take it slow. The rain has moved off, and all of New Mexico will be dry today. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny and temperatures above normal again.

4. New Albuquerque Police lapel video shows the moment an accused drunk driver thought he could escape during a traffic stop. It was a late night in February when police pulled over Benjamin Olguin’s car on I-40 near 12th Street. Police say Olguin took off and they ended up chasing him to an area near Old Town. Officers found a number of mini bottles of alcohol in his car and arrested him. Back at the police station, he didn’t remember why he got himself into handcuffs in the first place. Authorities say he admitted to drinking earlier in the night but refused a breath test.

5. Aspiring chefs from 13 high schools across the state will be in Santa Fe cooking it out at a culinary competition. It will focus on restaurant management and various culinary skills. First-place winners will earn scholarship money and a chance to compete nationally in Washington D.C.

Top Morning Stories