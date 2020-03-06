March 6 Morning Rush: Health professionals say Coronavirus risk is currently low in New Mexico

1 There are no cases of coronavirus in New Mexico and KRQE News 13 spoke to a local expert who compares it to the flu. UNM Viral Immunologist Steven Bradfute says people should be concerned but should not panic. While he says people are more likely to get the flu than coronavirus, Bradfute says coronavirus is more deadly but less widespread and adds that 80% of cases are mild.

Full story: Health professionals say Coronavirus risk is currently low in New Mexico

2. New Mexico State Police say their operation along I-40 and I-25 was a success. For 30 days in January, State Police partnered with the Albuquerque Police Department to respond to crashes, calls for service, and hand out more than 360 tickets along the interstates. Deputies say Operation Murphy was a success.

Full story: NMSP release citation numbers in 30-day blitz

3. Most of the state is waking up with temperatures at or above freezing, and today will be another mild day with highs in the 50s and 60s. Today’s high temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday’s temps, and skies will have more cloud clover. Winds will be breezy out of the south up to around 20 mph, but the windiest area will be southwestern NM. That’s where winds will gust up to around 35 mph.

Full story: Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. Investigators in Rio Rancho are looking for a suspect and possibly three others they say may have set Club Rio Rancho on fire. The country club at Golf Course sat vacant for three years and burned down in October. Insurance investigators say they have served a search warrant to look at a home and car but are waiting on more phone records before filing any charges.

Full story: Investigation continues into cause of Club Rio Rancho fire

5. The Lobos are coming back home after ending their Mountain West Tournament run. Their season came to an end Thursday night in a close, 75 to 70 quarterfinal loss to Utah State, the same team that ended the Lobos’ season last year. The Lobos finished their season with a 19-14 record.

Full story: Lobos’ season ended by Utah State again at Mountain West Tournament

Top Morning Stories