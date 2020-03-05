March 5 Morning Rush: APS could get millions for school security

1 Albuquerque Public Schools are about to become safer thanks to millions set aside by state lawmakers. More than $7 million in capital outlay funding is on its way to the district to improve on fencing around schools, update alarms and camera systems, and now some schools will require people to be buzzed into the building. However, not all APS schools will be getting money for the upgrades.

2. The reward is growing for a Roswell murder suspect who disappeared with his three-year-old son. Jorge Rico-Ruvira is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend Isela Mauricio Sanchez in their home in January. He is believed to have fled with the couple’s son Osiel possibly to Mexico. The FBI is putting up a $10,000 reward and now Chaves County Crime Stoppers is adding another $1,000 on top of that.

3. This morning is quiet and dry, but some patchy fog has developed in far southeastern New Mexico. This is lowering visibility around the Carlsbad area, so use caution. Today will be a gorgeous day for all with temperatures at and above average for the entire state. High pressure will keep skies sunny and winds light for most.

4. An Albuquerque man is locked up and facing a felony DWI. Police say they caught him making an illegal left turn in an ART bus lane and when they pulled him over, they found he had six prior arrests for driving drunk. New video shows the suspect, Edison Walters, admitting to police that he drank a lot that night. Police say they checked his car and found a nearly empty bottle of vodka between his seats and a bottle of strawberry lemonade vodka in the console. After a fourth offense, DWI becomes a felony.

5. Lobo men’s basketball is now one step closer to a Mountain West Tournament title as they are on to the quarterfinals after a first found victory. The Lobos came out on top as they defeated the San Jose State Spartans. UNM put up a big fight from the beginning taking a 29 advantage into the half. The Lobos take on Utah State on Friday night.

Top Morning Stories