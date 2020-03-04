March 4 Morning Rush: Dozens of lawyers volunteer to help prosecute rape kit backlog cases

1 On Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez will hold a news conference discussing a new initiative to prevent another rape kit backlog. The City of Albuquerque only has 28 rape kits left to test out of the 5,000 they had just two years ago. With only four prosecutors that can try cases stemming from those rape kit tests, a local lawyer is now stepping in to help with the caseload. Veteran Albuquerque lawyer Randi McGinn is asking the New Mexico Trial Lawyers association for attorneys to help prosecute the backlog pro bono.

2. After nearly a year, an Albuquerque family is still looking for answers after they lost their son in a hit and run crash. On July 14, Jonathan Sturgeon was walking on San Pedro near I-40 when he was struck and left for dead. The only evidence left behind was a driver’s side headlight for a ’90s model maroon Toyota 4Runner. If you know anything about the driver, you can submit tips to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers.

3. Rain continues for south and southeast New Mexico this morning, with snow in the Sacramento Mountains. Road conditions are snow-packed near the mountains. Rain will move out during the morning and midday. The rest of the state is waking up with clear skies and will see sunshine and mild temperatures today.

4. It’s a ranking that UNM Hospital would not rather have as it was ranked as one of the worst hospitals in America for a potentially deadly infection after surgery. The hospital ranks tenth worst in the country for patients contracting sepsis, a blood infection after surgery. The findings were recently published in an Albuquerque Journal review. Hospital officials say they’ve been working to reduce its rate for five years. They also point to the complexities of their patients’ cases as contributing to the high number.

5. The men’s Mountain West Conference Tournament begins on Wednesday and the Lobos are in Las Vegas, Nevada getting ready to take on San Jose State. The Lobos are coming off of a recent win against Utah State and are hoping to keep the momentum going. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.

