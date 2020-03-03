March 3 Morning Rush: NMSP officer named in prior use of force lawsuit settlements

1 A New Mexico State Police officer is still on the job and facing a lawsuit for allegedly roughing up a man in handcuffs. It’s not the first time Officer Peter Romero is accused of using excessive force while on the job. In the latest case, the video shows a man Romero arrested for DWI last May. Before working for NMSP, Romero spent 20 years with APD. During his time, the city settled two federal lawsuits surrounding excessive force allegations that Romero roughed up men arrested for DWI. KRQE News 13 asked if State Police were aware of Romero’s history before he was hired in 2017 however, the department has not responded yet.

Full story: NMSP officer named in prior use of force lawsuit settlements

2. Polls will open for millions of Democratic voters across 14 states for Super Tuesday. It’s the most important day of the 2020 presidential campaign so far this year with more than 1,300 delegates up for grabs. It could set the tone for when New Mexico Democrats vote for their nominee choice. After a few candidates left, Sen. Bernie Sanders enters Super Tuesday as the frontrunner with former Vice President Joe Biden behind him. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg are also still in the race.

Full story: Super Tuesday test: Biden looks to blunt Bernie’s rise

3. Rain showers are already starting up this morning in southern New Mexico, and will only become more widespread and heavy throughout the day. Grab an umbrella and raincoat if you’re in spots like Roswell, Carlsbad, Hobbs, Las Cruces, Deming and Silver City.

Full story: Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. UNM is planning to once again increase tuition. The Albuquerque Journal reports the university plans to increase base tuition by almost 3%. In-state tuition remains just under $8,000. The approved plans also include a pay raise for employees and millions worth of cuts from programs across the campus. UNM officials say the tuition increase will help keep the school stable moving forward. The proposal is expected to go before a full vote next week.

Full story: UNM plans to increase base tuition by 2.6%

5. Two men are using the power of a podcast to teach people about the diversity in Albuquerque. Mad Scientist Media is the production hub for two of these podcasts. Dr. Frank Mirabal hosts Portraits in Color, taking a look at race and culture through the stories of artists and entrepreneurs. Charles Ashley III is the host of Ashy to Ashley, a podcast covering everything from business and politics to entertainment and sports, from a person of color’s perspective.

Full story: Podcasts starting a conversation on culture, diversity in Albuquerque

