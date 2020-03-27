1 The number of coronavirus cases in New Mexico stands at 136 after 24 new positive cases came back on Thursday. Thirteen people remain hospitalized. One of the most recent cases is affecting one of the state’s labs. Sandia National Laboratories confirmed its first case of COVID-19 that led to the evacuation of two buildings on Thursday night where the infected individual was said to work and visit. All employees are being told to avoid those to buildings until further notice. Lab officials and the infected individual are working with health officials to determine who the person may have come in contact with.

2. The New Mexico Public Education Department is set to hold a conference call meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss the statewide school closure regarding COVID-19. The governor’s stay-at-home order will be in effect until April 10 which is five days after schools were initially set to be back in session. Education officials say during the conference call they will also address meals, health, and continuing education during the downtime.

3. The Rio Arriba County sheriff is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly showing up drunk to a crime scene and refusing to leave. According to a criminal complaint, Española Police were dealing with a barricaded suspect on Saturday when Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan showed up, trying to take over. Witnesses say the sheriff smelled of alcohol and was swaying. In the documents, officers point out they would have arrested a civilian for similar behavior.

4. A cold front is moving across the state this morning, bringing rain showers, strong winds, and cooler temperatures. Scattered showers will be possible this morning especially across eastern NM, and scattered snow/mix showers will start up throughout the mid-late morning in the Northern Mountains, West Mountains, and the Four Corners area. A few showers are possible in ABQ today. High temperatures will be around 10-20 degrees cooler than yesterday, and winds will stay strong across the state. Wind advisories, high wind warnings, and red flag warnings will be in effect during the late morning through tonight for all of eastern New Mexico.

5. A New Mexico high school wrestler is being hailed as a hero after pinning a suspect to the ground until police arrived. Las Cruces Police say the suspect, Daniel Beltran was causing a scene at Chucky’s Gas Station on Thorpe and I-25. Beltran is accused of trying to grab the woman’s three kids. Authorities say he also punched the woman in the face and attacked people who tried to intervene.

Top Morning Stories