March 26 Morning Rush: First COVID-19 death announced in New Mexico

1 State and local government officials are ramping up efforts as New Mexico has an additional twelve new cases of COVID-19 and its first death. A man in his 70s is the first reported coronavirus fatality in the state and is the first case of the virus in Eddy County. The man’s identity is unknown however, the state reports he had underlying medical conditions.

Full story: First COVID-19 death announced in New Mexico

2. The state is able to send important COVID-19 alerts right to your cell phone. The governor announced that they are using the same system typically used for Amber Alerts to give the public critical updates through text messages. The first message was sent out yesterday.

Full story: State of New Mexico to begin using emergency alert system

3. We are starting the day with very mild temperatures across New Mexico, and mostly dry weather. Rain and snow showers have developed in the northern mountains, and we will see a few isolated showers possible across the state today. Most of us will stay dry, with mostly cloudy skies and very gusty winds. Wind advisories, high wind warnings, and red flag warnings are in place across the state today from 11 AM to 9 PM this evening.

Full story: Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. Researchers at UNM are working to learn more about COVID-19, its effects on New Mexicans and a possible vaccine. Researchers with the Center for Global Health at UNM are getting samples from the Department of Health and TriCore to study the virus. Those samples are being used to better understand the spread of the virus and how it can change over time.

Full story: Researchers at UNM study COVID-19 samples

5. A New Mexico sheriff’s deputy recently got to see the life he was called to save. Sergeant Adam Rogers with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says last year he was called to a home where baby James Hoyt had stopped breathing because of a medical episode.

Full story: Sergeant remembers life-changing call

Top Morning Stories