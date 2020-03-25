March 25 Morning Rush: 100 positive cases of coronavirus in New Mexico

1 New Mexico now has 100 COVID-19 cases as 17 positive test results were confirmed on Tuesday. Now, Cibola and Curry Counties each have their first confirmed case. Thirteen of the state’s 33 counties are known to have the virus. Bernalillo County is up to 43 cases but overall, more than 6,700 cases have come back negative. The youngest case is an infant in Bernalillo County while the most common group with the virus are men and women in their 30s to 40s.

Full story: Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 100 Positive Cases

2. Major work continues in New Mexico as the laboratories are playing a large role in the fight against COVID-19. In a recent interview, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave credit to Sandia National Laboratories along with Los Alamos National Laboratory for processing COVID-19 cases quickly. The governor declined an interview about the exact roles the labs will play in fighting coronavirus but KRQE News 13 did find out that Los Alamos’ supercomputers will be used to help make a vaccine. Sandia’s supercomputers will help the government figure out how and where they should put their resources.

Full story: Roles national labs in New Mexico have to help combat coronavirus

3. It is a calm morning across New Mexico, but that will change by later today. The winds will pick up this afternoon, with the windiest conditions in eastern New Mexico. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 12 PM to 7 PM, with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible due to downslope mountain acceleration. ABQ will see breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening, with gusts up to 25 mph. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect 12 PM to 7 PM in eastern NM, with high fire danger due to the strong winds, low relative humidity and dry conditions.

Full story: Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. Sandia National Laboratories is celebrating after a successful launch in Hawaii. They were helping test the hypersonic glide body of a rocket.

Full story: Sandia National Laboratories assist in launch

5. If you’ve had trouble getting fresh produce at the grocery stores or would like a new hobby, you’re in luck. Local nonprofit Food is Free Albuquerque is making miniature garden boxes complete with soil and seeds. Those who want to be entered to receive a garden box can fill out a form online.

Full story: Food is Free Albuquerque distributing free garden boxes

Top Morning Stories