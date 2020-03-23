March 23 Morning Rush: Coronavirus testing to start at Balloon Fiesta Park

1 At 9 a.m. on Monday morning, Presbyterian Hospital will hold their drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at Balloon Fiesta Park. After seeing more people than they could handle at their westside drive-thru location, Presbyterian is moving their operations to the new location. The hospital says moving to a bigger location will help them to hopefully help more people. Right now, there are 65 positive cases in the state. Testing hours will run until 7 p.m. or until staff runs out of tests.

Full story: Coronavirus testing to start at Balloon Fiesta Park

2. The Roadrunner Food Bank is taking a huge hit because of coronavirus concerns. Officials at the food bank say grocery store donations are down by 40% as they have dropped in recent weeks. That worries them as many New Mexicans have been laid off. Workers at the food bank say they have a shortage of basic items because shoppers are stockpiling.

Full story: Food banks struggle during COVID-19 outbreak

3. Light scattered showers are passing through New Mexico this morning, south of I-40. These showers will eventually dissipate by around 10 AM. The rest of the state is waking up cloudy, but clouds are expected to clear out for most of the state after midday.

Full story: Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. Starting Monday morning, Albuquerque Public Schools will be handing out printed learning packets at some of the grab and go meal sites. While there are already online resources, officials want to make sure families with limited internet access can stay involved.

Full story: APS to provide learning materials at grab-and-go meal sites

5. Jefferson Middle School is celebrating a major milestone as they have been serving and educating local children for 80-years. Still in their original building built in 1939, staff, students, and alumni are honoring Jefferson Middle School’s history. Over the years, they’ve added buildings and departments like music, drama, and robotics going from 37,000 square feet to 113,000.

Full story: Jefferson Middle School celebrating 80 years, still teaching in original building

Top Morning Stories