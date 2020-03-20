March 20 Morning Rush: APS provides additional resources for students to learn at home

1 Albuquerque Public Schools is trying to help the 80,000 students stuck at home to learn outside of the classroom. On the district’s website, students can click on the subject they want to study, click on their grade level, and get a PDF with various readings and exercises. They are also handing out books to take home at their meal pick up stations. By next week, APS is hoping to have work packets to hand out for students who may not have internet access. They are also working to develop these same resources in Spanish.

2. An Albuquerque man is charged with murder for shooting his 13-year-old cousin. Thirteen-year-old Patrico Arroyo was shot on Thursday at a home near Copper and Wyoming. Police say his cousin, 19-year-old Anthony Padilla was messing around with his shotgun when it went off and shot Arroyo in the torso who later died at a hospital. Police say Padilla told them he was keeping the shotgun at his cousin’s house because his mother didn’t let him have guns at home. Padilla told authorities he didn’t realize it was loaded.

3. This morning is starting out mostly dry, but colder! Make sure to grab a warmer jacket for today. Daytime high temps will stay cooler than normal, with winds up to around 25 mph. Eastern New Mexico will be coolest across the state today and tomorrow thanks to an incoming backdoor cold front.

4. University of New Mexico students living in the dorms are now scrambling to figure out where to live after they were told they have five days to pack up and leave. The university says it’s to keep the coronavirus from spreading. UNM says some students can stay on campus if they have nowhere else to go but that will be on a case by case basis. students hoping to stay can ask for an emergency extension. The shakeup has some students really worried about their next move. UNM says students who are moving out will get a prorated refund on dorm housing and meal plans for the spring semester.

5. People in the East Mountains are connecting online to help each other during the coronavirus pandemic. It started as neighbors asking if anyone needed a gallon of milk or a roll of toilet paper and it’s turned into much more. The Facebook group called COVID 19 Resources for East Mountains is on a mission to help seniors or those medically compromised and families with everything from grocery pick-ups and household needs. Four hundred members now make up the group. They haven’t forgotten about those who don’t have internet access by making a phone tree to reach out to other neighbors.

Top Morning Stories