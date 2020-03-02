March 2 Morning Rush: APD continues homicide investigation in northwest Albuquerque

1 Albuquerque Police are continuing their investigation into the city’s latest homicide after officers say they found a woman dead at a house near Irving and Unser early Sunday morning. Police report the victim had been shot and had trauma to her face. Detectives are still conducting interviews and were looking for witnesses on Sunday.

2. Construction is expected to begin on a busy stretch of I-25. NMDOT plans to updates the northbound and southbound lanes of I-25 between La Bajada rest stop to the Cerrillos Road exit through November. State transportation officials say all lanes will reopen for the morning rush hour from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the evening rush hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3. New Mexico is dry this morning, with some snow coming down in the San Juan Mountains of SW Colorado. The morning commute will be no problem, and Monday is looking nice! Temperatures will be mild like the weekend, warming into the 50s, 60s, and 70s. The next storm system will start to impact the state later today.

4. A new way of farming is taking shape in Albuquerque as fresh produce is growing inside special towers with the help of light technology and water called vertical farming. This form of farming is entirely hydroponic, meaning there’s no soil. The Albuquerque-based technology company Sananbio makes equipment to get people fresh food fast. The controlled indoor environment allows farmers to produce fresh food year-round without worrying about changes in the climate outdoors.

5. Baseball season is right around the corner and Monday is your first chance to buy individual game tickets for the Isotopes 2020 season. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. and include special promotion nights. The theme nights at the park include the popular Mariachi games as well as “The Office” tv show.

