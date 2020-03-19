March 19 Morning Rush: Five new cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico, new emergency orders announced

1 In addition to the gyms being closed under the governor’s order, malls, theatres, and other public spots are shutting down around the state. Stores will also place a limit on essential items like sanitary products, diapers, and medicine to curb hoarding. The restrictive orders are in place until at least April 10 but could be extended.

2. Police are asking witnesses of a wild chase down I-40 to call them after the suspect shot and killed himself. Officers were following a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon south on I-25 then onto Isleta. Police say the driver stopped and carjacked the owner of a blue pickup at gunpoint. He then led Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Albuquerque Police Department on a chase along Coors, Unser, then on I-40 to Louisiana. Officers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the truck and that’s where the suspect shot and killed himself. Officers have not released his identity.

3. Snow showers continue in the northern mountains and west mountains this morning, with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories lasting through midday and this evening due to more expected snowfall. Scattered rain and mix showers are possible through today in NW New Mexico and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out for the Rio Grande Valley.

4. As a result of the governor’s directive because of the coronavirus outbreak, starting on Thursday, gyms across the state are closed. However, some local fitness centers are still working to keep their customers healthy releasing workouts online. Since releasing their first round of online classes on Tuesday night, more than 50 people bought two-class packages for $10 from one yoga studio. Now, other fitness studios are following suit, posting Facebook Live workouts, sharing interactive videos and at-home exercises. At this point, under the governor’s new order gyms will remain closed until further notice.

5. As a way to keep people entertained under quarantine during the outbreak, the zoo is sharing videos of how the animals are occupying their time. The BioPark Society shared a video of two chimps monkeying around and fun times with the giraffes.

