March 16 Morning Rush: APS student meal pick-ups to start this week

1 There are now 17 cases of coronavirus in New Mexico. On Monday, the three-week shut down for all New Mexico schools begin. Students at APS who rely on the school for meals can still pick up grab-and-go breakfast and lunches. The district has set up 89 locations where students and parents can pick up the to-go meals everyday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. District officials say you can go to the location most conveniently located for you. All locations are open to all students under the age of 18. The student must be present at the pick-up location to receive the meals.

Full story: APS student meal pick-ups to start this week

2. Starting Monday morning, restaurants, breweries, and bars are under new restrictions. The state’s health secretary says the businesses cannot be more than half its stated capacity. Meanwhile, the state’s restaurant association says businesses are taking extreme measures to stay clean for the public. They will be closed down if they do not. The New Mexico Restaurant Association says they expect to close due to lack of business. The order also says tables and booths can’t seat more than six people and must be separated by at least six feet.

Full story: ABQ restaurants make changes, react to coronavirus health order

3. The Walmart in Edgewood is closed following a fire that happened on Sunday morning. Fire officials say it was an electrical fire that started on the roof. Officials say no one was injured. Crews are currently working to get the store back open.

Full story: Fire investigation continues at Edgewood Walmart

4. Those of us in eastern New Mexico are waking up with patchy dense fog this morning, especially near Clovis and Hobbs. The fog will dissipate throughout the mid-morning, so give yourself extra time for the morning commute. The rest of the state is waking up clear with no problems on the roads. Today will be another mild day, with mostly sunny skies until at least the late afternoon/early evening.

Full story: Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

5. A local distillery and brewery in Albuquerque is handing out free hand sanitizer made from their vodka. Matt Simonds, owner of Broken Trail Distillery on Menaul near San Pedro began making their own hand sanitizer last week. He began the process after becoming frustrated with the price gouging online surrounding the increase in demand for the product. The brewery used their expertise and distilled their vodka to make at least 1,000 two-ounce bottles.

Full story: Local distiller makes hand sanitizer

Top Morning Stories