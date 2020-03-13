March 13 Morning Rush: All New Mexico public schools closed for 3 weeks amid coronavirus concerns

1 The governor is set to hold a press conference on Friday about a historic decision to cancel all public school classes K-12 for the next three weeks. The closures officially begin on Monday, March 16. The state’s education department not yet commenting on how the schools will make up the break from education. The move is sparking a lot of questions.

2. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe announced that Catholic schools and church services are canceled until further notice. Archbishop John C. Wester says they will clarify on Friday what that means for upcoming weddings, funerals, baptisms, and confirmations.

3. There are economic impacts from the coronavirus outbreak as events are being canceled and postponed. The Isotopes, New Mexico United and Duke City Gladiators are all suspending or delaying their seasons. Numerous youth sports programs including AUFC and DCSL soccer clubs are suspended as well. All productions at UNM’s Popejoy Hall are canceled until at least the end of April. Meow Wolf in Santa Fe also announced it’s closing the House of Eternal Return at least through the end of this month.

4. Grab the umbrella and rain jacket! It’s a rainy morning across New Mexico. Snow has started in the Sangre de Cristo Mtns and the San Juans, already creating snow-packed and icy mountain roadways. The most widespread rain will continue through noon, and then showers will become more scattered during the afternoon, eventually drying up tonight.

5. Sandia Peak Ski Area is closing up for the season. The ski area the closure is because of higher than normal temperatures and recent rainfall. The tram and restaurant are still going strong. Other nearby slopes that are still open include Ski Santa Fe.

