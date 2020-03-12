March 12 Morning Rush: New Mexico Department of Health creates hotline for coronavirus calls

1 State health officials are trying to track down anyone that came in close contact with four people that tested positive for the coronavirus. Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, sore throat, coughing, shortness of breath, and possible tightness in the chest. State officials say those who believe they may have the virus should contact the hotline 855-600-3453 so a health expert can determine if you need to be tested. If you are extremely ill, call 911.

2. Just hours after the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state will be canceling or postponing large events like the Gathering of Nations and now people are being kept out of The Pit. All EXPO New Mexico events are canceled this month including this weekend’s Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival. The Bataan Death March is also canceled. Starging on Thursday, fans will not be allowed at the NMAA basketball championship. At UNM athletic games and the NCAA track and field championships only essential personnel and family will be allowed.

3. There are four confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico. The fourth case was confirmed on Wednesday evening. Officials say the latest case is in Santa Fe County and that it’s a woman who recently traveled to New York. As for the three other cases, one confirmed case is in Bernalillo County and is a woman in her 70s who recently traveled to New York. The other two cases are in Socorro County and include a husband and wife, both in their 60s, who returned from Egypt. Officials say the first three cases are in self-isolation.

4. This morning we are still seeing a few isolated showers on the west side of NM moving towards the Rio Grande Valley, but most of the state is waking up with dry and cloudy conditions. Most showers will end during the morning commute, leaving ABQ and everyone north of I-40 dry through the evening. The next round of rain showers will start late this afternoon and early evening in southern and western NM. Rain will push north during the late evening and overnight.

5. A healthcare program at Presbyterian is helping put healthy food in the hands of their patients. The Food Pharmacy is a free program for patients who might struggle putting healthy food on the table. Once a week, during the 6-month program, patients can visit the pharmacy and pick out the groceries they need. They can get also advice about how to prepare it. The pharmacy operates out of Presbyterian’s Kaseman Hospital and the South Valley Clinic.

