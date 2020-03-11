March 11 Morning Rush: Suspect arrested in shooting at house party that left victim paralyzed

1 An 18-year-old accused of shooting two people at a house party that left one victim paralyzed will go before a judge in the coming weeks. The shooting happened last week at a home off of Isleta in the South Valley. Deputies found a person shot in the leg. Another victim was shot in the spine and is now paralyzed from the waist down. Police say that victim identified the shooter as 18-year-old Sean Scaggs. The two allegedly got into a fight when police say Scaggs pistol-whipped and shot him.

2. Albuquerque police will continue ticketing homeless people blocking alleys or sidewalks. Downtown business owners told us they often find people sleeping on their property and ask them to leave. One owner says the problem’s gotten so bad that he sold his business after 35-years. However, police say citations are a last resort. Authorities say the people cited are no strangers to officers and have refused to obey the law.

3. Rain showers are moving across west and central New Mexico this morning, and scattered rain is possible across most of the state today. Make sure to grab an umbrella or rain jacket to dodge those showers. If we are able to get some sunshine this afternoon, there is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, but nothing will be severe.

4. A partnership between doctors in New Mexico and Colorado is credited for saving an Albuquerque mother’s unborn baby. Two-year-old Sawyer has a bright future ahead but without the help of doctors that may have not been possible. During pregnancy, an extra rare tumor attached to the placenta, cutting off the blood supply from the mother to the baby. After taking a flight to Colorado doctors performed a procedure to restore blood flow to the mother. After a few weeks, she was able to return to Albuquerque where doctors were able to monitor mom and baby with a happy outcome.

5. Thousands from all over the country will be coming to Albuquerque for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in spite of coronavirus concerns. The Albuquerque Convention Center is expecting a sell-out crowd of as many as 3,000 people this weekend. Convention Center representatives say there are now more hand sanitizer stations throughout the building and ‘high tough points’ like elevator buttons and handrails will be cleaned repeatedly. The NCAA says it could still cancel within the next few days.

Top Morning Stories