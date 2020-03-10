March 10 Morning Rush: More than 14,000 children abused in Bernalillo County to be recognized through ‘Save Jane’ event

1 A new event in Albuquerque is bringing attention to the amount of child abuse in the area and the city is requesting your help to pull it off. The event is called “Save Jane” and is inspired by a similar movement in Dallas. The numbers show that in 2019 more than 14,000 children were abused in Bernalillo County. During the event on April 1, ‘Save Jane’ the names of those abused will be read out loud, identifying them as Jane Doe or John Doe at Civic Plaza starting at 10 a.m. Volunteers are signed up to read the names in shifts throughout the day and into the night. ‘Save Jane’ will offer resources on recognizing the signs of abuse and where to turn to if you think a child may be abused.

Full story: More than 14,000 children abused in Bernalillo County to be recognized through ‘Save Jane’ event

2. Local road projects will have to be put off for a while after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoes $50 million from the new budget. This comes after a major hit to the gas and oil industry. On Monday, the stock market plunged 7% after oil giants Saudi Arabia and Russia began a dispute, sparking fears of a price war. In addition to coronavirus fears, officials say oil prices have dropped to $26 a barrel. Thirty-nine percent of the state’s budget relies on the oil and gas industry. The governor has until Wednesday to sign off on the budget.

Full story: Governor starts to cut spending as oil prices plummet

3. This morning is mostly dry across the state, with only a few showers moving into western New Mexico. We will wake up with partly cloudy skies, and mild temperatures, which will soar above average again by this afternoon. Scattered rain showers will become more widespread during the afternoon for west and central NM, with a chance for a few showers in the middle Rio Grande Valley from the mid-afternoon to early evening.

Full story: Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. An at-risk youth sports program is looking for a new home after getting kicked out by the city of Albuquerque. The Polcie Athletic League or PAL uses athletics to create a bond between police and kids to prevent juvenile crime. However, the City of Albuquerque is terminating its lease with PAL, forcing them out of their location on Osuna by March 18. The city says it’s because the building has fallen into disrepair. The city helped find two new locations for the program but they didn’t meet the league’s needs. They plan to continue finding a new location.

Full story: Youth sports program building in disrepair, lease terminated by city

5. Plans are in the works to expand Albuquerque’s Rio Grande Nature Center. Tucked away along the Rio Grande, the city wants to diversify the are for both humans and animals who visit the area. The city wants to turn farmland near the Nature Center into a variety of habitats. Ther could also be more accessible trails and guided tours added to the area. The goal is to mimic what the area used to be. The 20-year project could cost a little more than $9 million and still needs council approval.

Full story: Plans unveiled on expanding area by Rio Grande Nature Center

Top Morning Stories