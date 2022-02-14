ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Singer-songwriter Marc Borde recently dropped his heartfelt music video for his latest single “It’s Starting to Snow.” On top of that, Marc is also working on his first solo full-length album which is set to release digitally and on vinyl by the Black Ash record label.

Marc talked about his latest music video and what is next for his musical career.

“It’s Starting To Snow” is buoyant by talented finger-picking and female harmonies, yet sorrowful, heavy with the weight of romantic tragedy. Produced by Marc Borde and Craig Lawrence, “It’s Starting To Snow (feat. Brisa Roché)” was recorded at SoCo Sound Lab in Pueblo, CO by Marc LeBlanc, who then mixed the track with Lawrence before it was mastered by Nick Townsend (of Infrasonic Sound).