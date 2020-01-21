Closings & Delays
Marble Brewery to help out Australian firefighting effort with specialty brew

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque brewery will soon give you a chance to help victims of the Australian wildfires.

More than 18 million acres have burned, leaving at least 30 people dead. Now, Marble Brewery plans on selling Sierra Nevada Brewing Company’s “Resilience Pale Ale.”

It’s the same type of beer that raised money for the California Camp Fire back in 2018. This time around, proceeds are going towards Australian firefighters and those living in the area, but there are a few changes.

“This year, we’re going to be able to choose as each individual brewery, which charity we want to donate to a little bit of a different hops, different malts, same principle, same style of beer, but with a little Australian twist,” head brewer John Heine said.

It’s not out yet. Marble hopes to start selling the beer in the next month or two.

