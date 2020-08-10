Marble Brewery launching ale in El Paso for good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local brewery Marble is launching a specially-brewed ale to raise money for the Stars Scholarship Fund to help students from south and west Texas. It announced their collaboration with L and F Distributors to distribute Starlight Wheat Ale throughout the Sun City toward the worthy cause.

The Stars Scholarship Fund has helped over 15,000 students from Texas through their scholarships. The proceeds from Starlight Wheat Ale sales will be donated to the Stars Scholarship Fund.