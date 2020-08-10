Marble Brewery launching ale in El Paso for good cause

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local brewery Marble is launching a specially-brewed ale to raise money for the Stars Scholarship Fund to help students from south and west Texas. It announced their collaboration with L and F Distributors to distribute Starlight Wheat Ale throughout the Sun City toward the worthy cause.

The Stars Scholarship Fund has helped over 15,000 students from Texas through their scholarships. The proceeds from Starlight Wheat Ale sales will be donated to the Stars Scholarship Fund.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss