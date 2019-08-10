Marble Brewery hosts annual ‘Love Beer, Hate Cancer’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico camp for kids affected by cancer is teaming up with Marble Brewery this weekend.

The third annual “Love Beer, Hate Cancer” fundraiser is this Sunday at the downtown taproom. The event raises money for Camp Enchantment, a week-long camp that gives local kids battling cancer a fun experience.

“The camp provides so many amazing opportunities for kids who are terminally ill, so we just thought, ‘Of course we’re going to do it.’ So it’s been three years now. This is our third year, and it’s going to be the biggest year yet I think,” Geraldine Lucero, Marble Brewery Events Coordinator, said.

The fundraiser will include live music, a corn hole tournament, and of course, beer. If you would like to help, click here.