Marble Brewery debuts purple beer for Alzheimer’s awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local brewery is promoting Alzheimer’s awareness with a purple beer.

You can get this blueberry lemon wheat ale at Marble Brewery’s downtown location for a limited time. This promotion between the popular brewery and the Alzheimer’s Association is meant to let the younger population know that Alzheimer’s is a disease everyone can address, regardless of age as it has no known prevention or cure.

“Reaching out to different organizations in the community is something we always try to do to bring ourselves closer to the happenings in Albuquerque,” said Max Jones with Marble Brewery.

In New Mexico, there are 108,000 unpaid dementia caregivers, mostly family, who care for 41,000 New Mexicans living with Alzheimer’s.