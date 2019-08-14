Marble Brewery announces purple-tinted beer to help fight Alzheimer’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque brewery is turning beer purple to fight Alzheimer’s. Marble Brewery is putting the finishing touches on a brew called “Hashtag End Alz.”

It’s a purple-tinted blueberry lemon white ale that’s being made for the New Mexico Alzheimer’s Association. Around 41,000 people live with Alzheimer’s in New Mexico.

“We wouldn’t be who we are today if we didn’t have the support of our community, so we feel like giving back is just part of our job,” Geraldine Lucero from Marble Brewery said.

The beer will launch at Marble’s three locations Aug. 31. A portion of the sales will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.