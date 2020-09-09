Maravilla 2020 virtual event features Hispanic food, traditions, music, art

WATCH: Full interview with Roberta Ricci, director of National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -Combining performances, video tours, demonstrations, music and so much more. The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation is inviting everyone to take part in their Maravilla 2020 – Una Noche en El Mundo Hispano virtual gala.

The event will be held on September 12 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The virtual event will combine performances, an exclusive video tour of the National Hispanic Cultural Center campus, educational information from all 27 Spanish speaking countries. It will also have demonstrations showcasing Hispanic food, traditions, music, and art from all over El Mundo Hispano.

All of this will be streamed online. It also includes a unique silent auction with some very special featured items. There will also be a late-night virtual fiesta in which participants can safely attend from their homes.

