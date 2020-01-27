Three APS schools lift shelter in place following police activity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Manzano High School, Tomasita Elementary School, and Kennedy Middle School have lifted a shelter in place after police activity was reported in the area on Monday. Albuquerque Public Schools posted the initial announcement around 12:33 p.m. via Twitter.

An image taken across the street from Manzano High School shows a car with a broken headlight along with an APD Crime Scene Investigations vehicle. (KRQE Kenneth McGlothin)

As of 1:21 p.m., all three schools were no longer under a shelter in place advisory. A KRQE News 13 crew at the scene near Tomasita Elementary School reports no Albuquerque Police Department officers are at the scene however there are APS Police in the area.

A firetruck was also visible at the scene. Across the street from Manzano High School, a KRQE crew captured images of a vehicle with a broken headlight while an APD CSI crew appeared to be processing the scene.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.