Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

Three APS schools lift shelter in place following police activity

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Manzano High School, Tomasita Elementary School, and Kennedy Middle School have lifted a shelter in place after police activity was reported in the area on Monday. Albuquerque Public Schools posted the initial announcement around 12:33 p.m. via Twitter.

An image taken across the street from Manzano High School shows a car with a broken headlight along with an APD Crime Scene Investigations vehicle. (KRQE Kenneth McGlothin)

As of 1:21 p.m., all three schools were no longer under a shelter in place advisory. A KRQE News 13 crew at the scene near Tomasita Elementary School reports no Albuquerque Police Department officers are at the scene however there are APS Police in the area.

A firetruck was also visible at the scene. Across the street from Manzano High School, a KRQE crew captured images of a vehicle with a broken headlight while an APD CSI crew appeared to be processing the scene.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video