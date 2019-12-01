Many come out for Small Business Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The start of ART comes as many New Mexicans are shopping local for Small Business Saturday.

“Even though it’s cold and windy, we wanted to see what they have to offer, so I think it’s a good opportunity to visit all the shops they have here in Nob Hill and support our community,” said customer Kacy Cash.

“This community is made by these stores and we sort of thrive because of them and the investment they’ve made,” Jeff Newcomer Miller said, who was also out shopping.

News 13 crews captured hundreds of people taking advantage of the annual event in Nob Hill Saturday morning despite the chilly weather. Owners say it’s become a critical day for their businesses. “It’s convenient to shop big box, but the backbone of every community are the smaller businesses so it means a lot,” Hari Mander Jot Khalsa of Sukhmani said.

“In a small business, you get connection with an employee, you get continued service. You get someone that understands what you’re shopping for, they understand your story of what you’re shopping for and who you’re shopping for,” said Dallas Ulibarri of Ooh Aah! Jewelry.

Experts say 67 cents of each dollar spent at a small business stays in their local community. Saturday marked the tenth Small Business Saturday.