Manufacturing company moves forward with major expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A tech company is getting incentives from the state and the city to expand its operations. Eagl Technology which creates systems that detect active shooter threats plans to increase its workforce by 16 and move into a larger building in Albuquerque. The state economic council says Eagl will invest $1.7 into the expansion. To help, the state will give the company $200,000 through its LEDA funds and the city will pitch in another $25,000.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites