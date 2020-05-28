Manufacturing company moves forward with major expansion

Scattered showers and storms have developed again today across the high terrain of New Mexico. Rinse and repeat pattern into this weekend, before an early monsoon-like weather pattern looks likely next week.

Showers and storms have once again popped off across the higher terrain of northern and western New Mexico this afternoon. With dry air at the surface, a lot of the rain is evaporating before reaching the ground. Virga will bring wind gusts up to 50 mph in isolated locations through tonight.