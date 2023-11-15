ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities got some big help from a Virginia tech company. ATP Gov is a technology contractor for the federal government and is currently in Albuquerque for its annual sales meeting.

On Wednesday, 50 members of their team volunteered at Mandy’s Farm, helping put up a fence, planting 50 trees, and expanding pathways around the farm so they can be used by people in wheelchairs.

“We don’t usually have the funding or the staffing to be able to do projects this big, usually we might be able to do one project like this for the whole year,” says Sophie Trusty, program director at Mandy’s Farm. “I imagine, without this help, it would have taken us the whole year just to do the fence. So to have all these folks here helping us out and helping our mission is really incredible.”

Mandy’s Farm offers a program for adults with disabilities to train them for careers in agriculture.