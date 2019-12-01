Man who threatened neighbor with machete goes free

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of threatening to kill a person with a machete has been released from jail.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told police he was walking by an apartment on Friday near Central and Tramway. When Travis Harris reportedly held a machete at his side, saying he was going to kill the man and that, “There’s about to be a massacre around here.”

Officers responded to book Harris, who denied making threats and claimed his neighbors are all against him. The man told police that Harris has threatened him and other people in the past.

Saturday in Metro Court, a judge released Harris based on his limited failure to appear history. He is charged with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.