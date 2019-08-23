Man who stole ambulance sentenced in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man who stole an ambulance from Presbyterian Hospital is headed to jail.

Officers say they tried to pull David Neher over in the ambulance last September near Jefferson and Zuni but he wouldn’t stop. They say he went the entire pursuit with a flat tire, shooting sparks onto the road.

Eventually, police deployed spike strips and arrested him. Friday in court, his lawyer argued for treatment instead of jail time, but Judge Cindy Leos wasn’t having it.

“You’re combining that mental health issue with what sounds like a pretty significant methamphetamine addiction. I’m not sure a referral to CCU is going to do when Mr. Neher doesn’t comply,” said Judge Cindy Leos.

Neher was sentenced to five and a half years behind bars.