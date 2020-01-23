Man who sold drugs resulting in teen’s death sentenced to life in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Raymond Moya, the man who sold a La Cueva High School student the heroin that ultimately caused his death, will pay the price of life behind bars.

Moya was convicted in May 2019 of distributing drugs resulting in death. Thursday morning, he was sentenced to life in prison plus thirty years, which is exactly what the judge was requesting.

Now, for the first time since her son Cameron Weiss died of a heroin overdose in 2011, Jennifer Weiss-Burke says she’s finally been given some closure.

“As soon as the judge handed down her sentence, then I actually felt a huge weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Weiss-Burke.

Cameron Weiss became addicted to drugs after getting treatment for a sports-related injury.

“He never wanted to be a drug addict, that was never something that…anything that was in his plans for his life,” said Weiss-Burke.

During the hearing, Moya’s defense team compared their client to Cameron, saying both men were enslaved by addiction. They claimed Montoya was only selling drugs to support his own.

Weiss-Burke disagrees.

“So to compare him to Cameron, who was a struggling heroin addict, who never sold drugs. I mean, there’s no comparison,” Weiss-Burke said.

Since her son’s death, Weiss-Burke says her life has changed dramatically. She now works with other young adults who struggle with addiction.

“In a lot of ways, Cameron’s death has changed me for the better. I have a lot more and sympathy for people than I used to,” Weiss-Burke said.

The charge of drug distribution resulting in death is one of the few federal charges that carry a possible life sentence. While the U.S. Attorney can’t confirm it, this might be the first time someone has received a life sentence for this charge in New Mexico.

When Moya was indicted for the Weiss case, he was already serving a previous sentence for an unrelated drug trafficking crime. He will be required to complete that sentence before starting his life sentence.