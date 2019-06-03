Man who shot, killed neighbor to be sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque man who shot and killed his neighbor will learn how long he will spend behind bars.

Phillip Sedillo is set to be sentenced Monday for opening fire on Annamarie Charrette and her boyfriend Lawrence Jaramillo. The shooting happened near 4H Park on Menaul near Indian School on June 18.

According to the arrest warrant, Sedillo asked Charrette whom she was with that night then allegedly opened fire, killing her.

Police say Sedillo had no apparent reason for shooting the couple. Sedillo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

He faces 17 years behind bars.