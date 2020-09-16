Man who shot at state police officer facing federal charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of opening fire on a New Mexico State Police Officer over the weekend is now facing federal charges. On Saturday morning, east of Laguna, state police say an officer pulled over 28-year-old Robert Nelson from Scottsdale when he fired multiple shots, hitting the officer.

The officer fired back. Then, police say, Nelson drove off, leading them on a five-mile chase before he was finally arrested. According to federal court documents, the officer suffered injuries to her hands, shoulder, face, and eyes. What looks like a bullet hole was also found in her vest near her neck.

“Amazing how tough she was and is. Super proud of her and I’m certain the whole agency and I think law enforcement in general, not only in this state and in the country, is going to be super proud of how she reacted to this situation,” Chief Tim Johnson of the New Mexico State Police said.

Because the officer was also commissioned as a federal task force officer, Nelson is now facing federal charges. The state charges were dismissed but can be refiled.