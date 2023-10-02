ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Travis Zabroski, the man who fled from deputies in 2022, will not be facing any time behind bars. Monday, Zabroski pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing an officer.

Zabroski was pulled over by deputies near Atrisco and Bridge for failure to signal before fleeing and crashing into a ditch. After fleeing, Zabroski was eventually taken into custody in a yard nearby. Zabroski faced a maximum of sentence of a year and a half, with four extra years for being a habitual offender.

Judge Lucy Solimon suspended Zabroski’s sentence, in favor of 18 months of probation, under the condition that he will face the entire sentence is he violates probation.