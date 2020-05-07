Man who plotted to kill Justin Bieber back behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who once plotted to murder Justin Bieber is back behind bars. Tanner Ruane was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder back in 2014 after investigators say he tried to hire someone to kill the pop star.

The 30-year-old was out on probation when Tuesday, Albuquerque Police officers say he threw a bag of meth out of his car during a traffic stop. Officers found he had heroin as well.

