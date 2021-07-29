Man who pleaded guilty to armed robbery, battery to be sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old tied to a series of violent crimes including the murder of an Albuquerque bartender is set to be sentenced Thursday. Enrique Palomino pleaded guilty to armed robbery and aggravated battery. In 2019, Palomino robbed and shot a man at an apartment complex near Aztec Rd and Tulane Dr.

Under a plea deal, Palomino faces between one and eight years in prison. In April his sentencing was delayed because of some issues with his plea deal paperwork.

Palomino is among the five teens who killed Steven Gerecke who confronted them after a night of robbing homes in the northeast heights in 2015. 

